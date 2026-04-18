Pedestrian hit and killed while sitting on curb, Houston police says

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The Brief A man sitting on a curb was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Selinsky Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



A pedestrian sitting on a curb in southeast Houston was hit and killed Friday night, Houston police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to 5400 Selinsky Road just before 10:30 p.m. for an auto-pedestrian crash.

Police arrived to find a man in his 30s that had been struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Kevin Bui said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

He said the driver did not show any signs of impairment.

Bui said a bystander had tried getting the victim out of the road before the incident happened because it was not a well-lit area.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not yet been released.