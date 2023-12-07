A woman was repeatedly assaulted by a suspect during a liquor store robbery in southwest Houston. The Houston Police Department needs the public help identifying the suspect.

An unidentified man entered a liquor store in the 4700 block of W. Bellfort on November 9 around 3:00 p.m.

HPD reports that the man approached the female employee, grabbed her, and threw her to the ground. He then demanded money from the cash register. The suspect guided the employee to the cash register and told her to open it. After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black man, aged 40 to 50, approximately 5'8, weighing 180 to 200 pounds, with a dark complexion. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, hoodie, and gray pants at the time of the crime. The case is Houston PD #1607691-23.

Police need help identifying man who violent robbed at female employee at a southwest Houston liquor store.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and be considered for a cash payment. This is done by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.