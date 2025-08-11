Caught on camera: Katy woman says Israeli flag targeted in hate crime

The Brief A Katy woman says she was the target of an anti-Semetic crime. Video shows thieves stealing her Israeli flag from her home. FBI data shows hate crimes against Jews rose last year.



A Katy woman says she’s been targeted twice in the past month in what she believes are anti-Semitic crimes - the latest caught on her home security camera.

The stolen Israeli flag

Video from Sunday shows a sedan backing into a driveway as an ATV with masked riders waits at the curb. Moments later, the Israeli flag flying on her property disappears. Both vehicles then speed away.

"I want these criminals to know, every time they tear down my flag, I will put another one up," she said. "It’s a violation of my property and my freedom of speech."

The woman said she installed "camera in use" signs after the same thing happened last month. She believes others in the Houston area may be experiencing similar incidents.

"We’re at an elevated state of anti-Semitic acts in the region," said Randi Sonenshine, Senior Director of Texas and Oklahoma Anti-Defamation League. She says the war in Gaza has influenced these acts. "People feel very justified in bold action and expressing attitudes in a way we haven’t seen before."

FBI data shows hate crimes against Jews has increased since 2023

FBI crime data released last week shows overall hate crimes nationwide dropped by 1.5% from 2023 to 2024. Additional data shows religious hate crimes increased in that time period - anti-Jewish crimes also rising, making up 18% of all hate crimes and 69% of religiously motivated offenses.

FBI data shows ‘single-bias religious hate crime’ incidents rose from 2,967 incidents in 2023 to 3,096 incidents in 2024.

In 2023 2,001 of those incidents were anti-Jewish, and in 2024, that number jumped to 2,137, according to data. A 6.7% increase.

"They can support Hamas, they can support Palestine - that’s their right," the Katy woman said. "But it’s not their right to silence me."

She hopes those responsible are caught. "Hopefully this will stop them from doing any harm to any Jewish or pro-Israel people."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the incident.