Catching up with the legendary Garth Brooks in Houston ahead of last stop on North American tour

Garth Brooks remains the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with $157 million in album sales, so when he allows one on one interviews with the media, you know he’s one of the good guys.

Reporter Coco Dominguez spoke with the legend on Friday in Houston during Media Day ahead of his final stop on his 113-city North American tour. He revealed what city has the best barbecue amongst other fun facts in a quick game of rapid fire.

Just two weeks ago, Garth started experimenting with a new way to reach his fans via text Garth, where you can text GARTH to 44802, and he will surprise a lucky fan after the show with a FaceTime call.

Make sure you take advantage of it if you’re going to the Houston show on Saturday at NRG.

Tickets are still available.