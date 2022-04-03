Catalytic converter thefts shot at by off-duty New Caney ISD officers working extra jobs

Officials say two off-duty New Caney ISD officers working security at a movie theater in Humble allegedly shot at catalytic converter thieves who tried running them over after being confronted.

It happened a little before 10:45 p.m. at Showbiz Creek Theater in the 4800 block of Canyon Lake Trace Dr. near N Sam Houston Parkway E. That's where officials with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office say two unidentified New Caney ISD officers were told by customers there were suspects trying to steal catalytic converters in the parking lot.

The officers found the suspected thieves and forced them to leave, but they refused and reportedly began to drive toward the officers. That's when the officers opened fire at the suspects, possibly hitting their car about three or four times but were unable to stop them.

The thieves were described by police as three Black men, who took off westbound on the Beltway Service road of the location in their silver 4-door sedan with a rear spoiler and sunroof.

We're told one of the officers suffered a minor injury to his leg and rushed to an area hospital. It's believed the officer may have been grazed but it's unclear if a suspect shot him, or if the bullet ricocheted from ‘friendly fire.'

Crime techs are working to go through surveillance footage and asking if anyone has information on this case to call 911 or HCSO Homicide.