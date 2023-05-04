article

A 32-year-old Mexican citizen, who illegally resided in Houston, has been ordered to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute meth, officials said.

According to a release, Ismael Navarro pleaded guilty to the charge back on Nov. 17, 2022.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge David Hittner sentenced Navarro to a total of 135 months in federal prison. Officials said as Navarro is not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.

"Mexican cartels and their drugs are not welcome in our cities," said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. "Cartels, like the Gulf Cartel, endanger the lives of our citizens and loved ones. Today’s sentence sends a strong message to criminals like Navarro that our communities will not tolerate the scourge of drug traffickers."

Navarro’s arrest and ultimate conviction stems from an investigation into individuals affiliated with the Gulf Cartel operating in Houston. On Jan. 25, 2021, law enforcement recorded Navarro ordering two kilograms of crystal meth from a co-conspirator. Authorities then watched as the narcotics were delivered to Navarro in a quiet Houston neighborhood.

Navarro was taken into custody before he could drive off with the narcotics.

Navarro has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.