We at FOX 26 have a big announcement to make! We're adding a new evening anchor to our team!

Caroline Collins has joined FOX 26 Houston! Her first day will be December 2022, when she will anchor various station evening newscasts.

In making the announcement, Schiller stated, "In this fast-paced world of digital platforms and on-air broadcasting, Caroline’s strong journalistic skills and ability to reach and serve our viewers on whatever platforms they consume news and information will be an asset to our audience."

Most recently, Collins has served as the morning anchor for KSEE in Fresno, CA since December 2020. Prior to that, she was a weekend evening anchor and multimedia journalist at WFMJ in Youngstown, OH. Collins began her career in broadcasting at WJET/WFXP in Erie, PA where she was a general assignment reporter, full-in anchor, and producer. In addition, she has served as a host on a national golf show, "The Swing Clinic."

A graduate of Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Collins holds a Bachelors degree in Broadcasting as well as a Masters of Arts degree in Communication Technology, with a concentration in social media.

Collins added, "I’m looking forward to delivering the important news impacting these diverse Houston communities, while fully embracing the area myself! From the restaurants to sporting events, and, of course, the golf courses, I want to experience it all in the fastest growing city in the US."