Car seat likely saved toddler in drunk driving crash that killed her mother

Oriana Santillan is recovering from multiple broken bones, but her family is most concerned about healing her broken heart.

The 2-year-old is the only survivor in a head-on collision that killed her mother, 32-year-old Claudia Santillan, on Thursday in east Harris County. The other driver was believed to be intoxicated. He died, too.

Oriana was critically injured, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says she was properly restrained in her car seat which likely saved her life.

Claudia's cousin, Stephanie Organista, says Oriana has undergone multiple surgeries and is stable.

"She just looks around. It looks like she's kind of in shock. She has no clue what's happening," Stephanie said.

Stephanie says her father recently died from COVID-19 and Claudia was at her house to pray a rosary. Claudia was headed home when she was struck.

"We're plagued with what-ifs. You know, what if she stopped for gas? What if she left a few minutes later? A few minutes earlier?," asked Stephanie.

Stephanie says Claudia also lost her father to COVID-19 in October and Oriana misses her grandfather. Stephanie adds Oriana kisses photos of him.

"It's going to be the same with her mom. She's going to see her pictures and kiss them," she imagined tearfully.

Claudia's family hopes by sharing their pain, it will stop someone else from driving drunk.

"Please just call a friend or an Uber and I don't want this to happen to anyone else. I don't want anyone else to feel the pain we're going through. Her mom is just hurting so much," Stephanie added.

Oriana is expected to remain hospitalized for at least 6 weeks.

"No child should suffer like this for her mom and in the hospital," Stephanie concluded.

The family has an GoFundMe site to help with funeral and medical expenses for Claudia and Oriana.

