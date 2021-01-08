2 drivers dead, toddler injured in crash in east Harris County

article

Authorities say both drivers died and a 2-year-old girl was injured in a crash involving two pickup trucks in the Highlands area of east Harris County.

The crash occurred in the 1700 block of S Main Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says a black pickup truck was traveling southbound on S. Main, and a white pickup truck was traveling northbound on S. Main.

According to investigators, the black pickup truck was going over the speed limit, failed to drive in a single lane and veered into the northbound lanes. Both pickup trucks collided head-on.

Deputies say a man driving the black pickup truck and a woman driving the white pickup truck both died at the scene.

A two-year-old girl, who was properly restrained in the white pickup truck, was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, authorities say. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl sustained broken bones but is stable.

"The fact that the little one was properly restrained in a car seat likely saved her life," Sheriff Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

The sheriff’s office says there are signs the driver of the black pickup truck may have been impaired because there was an odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

