Houston police are investigating after a car crashed into a building injuring four people.

Authorities said the crash occurred in the 10100 block of South Post Oak just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Houston police said a gentleman was supposed to meet his wife for dinner, and accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, and drove into the restaurant.

Authorities said a family with two kids was sitting right where the collision occurred.

Those family members were being checked out by EMS on the scene. All are said to be OK.

Police said there was only one person inside the vehicle, and he was checked out.

Houston police added that one person was taken to the hospital. However, it's unclear which person was transported.

No charges have been filed in connection with the collision.