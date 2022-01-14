At least 1 killed after 3-wheel motorcycle crashes into church in SE Houston
article
HOUSTON - An investigation is now underway following a deadly crash in southeast Houston on Friday afternoon.
Houston police said the crash occurred on the 11100 block of Cullen Boulevard around 4 p.m.
Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department said a three-wheel motorcycle was traveling northbound on Cullen.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
That's when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off-road and struck the side of a church.
The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Advertisement