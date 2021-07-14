Car crashes into east Houston restaurant during police pursuit

A police pursuit ended with a car crashed into the side of a restaurant in east Houston.

The pursuit began around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a burglary call.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

When the suspects saw the HPD unit drive up, they reportedly jumped into their car and sped off.

A pursuit began and went down I-45. The suspect vehicle exited the freeway and later crashed into the side of the restaurant in the 1600 block of Emancipation Avenue.

The Houston Police Department at the end of a pursuit on Emancipation Ave.

Authorities say the two suspects fled on foot but were located and taken into custody. One suspect reportedly had minor injuries from the airbag.

Police say an HPD unit also crashed at the end of the chase, but the officers did not sustain any injuries.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP