Can Houston-area school district police pull you over off campus?

The Brief Houston ISD and other school district police officers do have the authority to enforce laws even if you are not near a school campus. Texas Education Code Section 37.081 states school district police officers are commissioned peace officers with authority that extends across district boundaries. While officers are instructed to focus primarily on school-related safety, they can get involved in non-school district-related incidents.



With school back in session, more school district police officers can be seen around the Houston area, increasing the chances of you getting pulled over by one and getting a ticket.

School district police are peace officers

What we know:

Under Texas Education Code Section 37.081, school district police officers are licensed peace officers certified by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

According to those guidelines, the jurisdiction of an officer, a school resource officer, or security personnel may include all territory in the boundaries of the school district and all property outside the boundaries of the district that is owned, leased, or rented by or otherwise under the control of the school district.

For example, Houston ISD Police Department's guidelines also state their officers can exercise police authority and powers in accordance with Article 2.13 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedures and Texas Education Code Section 37.081.

HISD police officers are required to limit their actions to school-related incidents. However, as Texas peace officers, they have a statutory requirement to involve themselves in non-HISD incidents that are life-threatening, considered felony offenses, or are listed in Chapter 14 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedures.

This includes enforcing all laws, including municipal ordinances, county ordinances, and state.

Katy ISD and Montgomery ISD websites also list their own officers having similar jurisdictions.

What they're saying:

Houston ISD gave this statement:

HISD Police Department officers have jurisdiction throughout Harris County and may enforce state laws throughout the county, including conducting traffic stops when appropriate.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said this:

Their primary jurisdiction is typically within the geographic boundaries of the school district, that includes all public streets, intersections, and highways adjacent to or running through their particular school district.

They are certified peace officers and they posses the legal authority to enforce traffic laws.