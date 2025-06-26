Ground stop at Bush Airport due to storms

The Brief George Bush Airport is under a ground stop until 5 p.m. The chance of the stop being extended is over 60%. Flights from Bush Airport are delayed an average of 30 minutes.



A ground stop has been issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) as rain travels across Houston.

Bush Airport ground stop

What we know:

The ground stop is scheduled to remain in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the chance of the stop being extended is greater than 60%.

The stop impacts flights arriving in IAH.

Flights that are leaving Bush are being delayed by an average of 30 minutes.

Heavy storms Thursday

Big picture view:

The Greater Houston area has been in a pattern of daily storms.

It won't take much to get rain going from late morning through the afternoon.

Storms are more likely west of Houston by late afternoon and evening.

