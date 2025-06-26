Houston weather: Summer downpours expected Thursday, highs in 90s

The Brief More Summer Downpours Today Off and On Showers Through the Weekend Hotter Start to July



We expect a good coverage of rain on Thursday for the Houston-area with the afternoon heating up to the 90s.

Few heavy storms today

We are still in a pattern of daily storms with ample moisture in the atmosphere and no "cap" in place, it won't take much to get rain going from late morning through the afternoon. Some areas could get a quick 2" of rain.

Storms are more likely west of Houston by late afternoon and evening. We'll still have hit-and-miss storms tomorrow and Saturday, but it looks like we'll have less coverage and hotter high temps. Models are showing a higher chance for storms on Sunday followed by falling chances.

Summer heat leads into 4th of July

A heat dome will build in next week, so the heat will be back. Expect strong sunshine and highs in the upper 90s next week and for Independence Day. Daily heat index or "feels like" temps could rise to 105. Good times.

Quiet in the tropics

Following the short-lived and odd Tropical Storm Andrea that only existed for one day in the middle of the ocean, the next few days look uneventful in the tropics.