Bus tour stops in Houston to increase voter awareness

One nonprofit is making its way across the state with its signature ‘Blackest Bus in America’ to get more people out to vote and make educated decisions while having fun during the process.

"We want them to be more aware of their personal needs so that when they are voting they can be like ‘ok, this person is advocating for something that is going to affect my life.’ We want to build informed and educated voters and not just punch the vote every four years," said Dionna LaFay with Black Votes Matter.

The national voting rights organization to meet with students at more than 20 Texas colleges and universities as part of "Take the Field" campaign to encourage student activism.



"You definitely want to get out and vote, especially with all of this Black Lives Matter movement going on. We hit up places like Third Ward, Fifth Ward, Cuney Homes, and low-income communities where we can try and get people out to vote because everyone’s votes matter," said Jevon Tone who is with the organization.

Their week-long bus tour started in Houston on Monday and ends in Tyler at the end of the week.