Mother now stable after Galveston Bay plane crash that killed patient, 5 others: foundation

The Brief Six people were killed and two others hospitalized after a plane crash Monday in the Galveston Bay. A young patient who was being transported in the helicopter was among those who died. His mother survived and is now in stable condition, according to the organization that was part of the mission.



A mother is now in stable condition after a plane crash in the Galveston Bay that claimed the lives of her young son and five other people, according to the organization that was part of the medical support mission.

According to an update by Michou and Mau Foundation, Julia Aracelis Cruz Vera has been extubated and is reportedly in stable condition at a Galveston hospital.

Miriam de Jesús Rosas Mancilla, the flight nurse, is also recovering well, according to the foundation.

The two women were the only survivors of the plane crash on Dec. 22 that left six people dead.

6 killed in plane crash

The Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico reported the aircraft came from their institution and was on a medical support mission with the Michou and Mau Foundation.

Shriners Children's in Galveston confirmed a child was coming to their center for treatment. The child burn patient was identified as Julia's son Federico Efraín Ramírez Cruz.

The NTSB says the aircraft was a Beech King Air 350i airplane. The aircraft experienced an "accident" during its approach to Galveston, Mexican Navy officials stated.

According to the Mexican Navy, eight people were onboard the plane: four Navy crew members and four civilians.

These are the identities of the victims as confirmed by the Consulate:

Deceased Navy Members:

Lieutenant Junior Grade A.N. P.A. Víctor Rafael Pérez Hernández

Lieutenant Junior Grade S.S.N. Juan Iván Zaragoza Flores

Seaman A.N. E. AV. Guadalupe Flores Barranco

Lieutenant Junior Grade A.N. P.A. Luis Enrique Castillo Terrones

Deceased passengers:

Federico Efraín Ramírez Cruz (Patient).

Juan Alfonso Adame González (Doctor).

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.