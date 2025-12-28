Texas corrections officer sentenced for sexually assaulting women in custody

article

The Brief A former Webb County corrections officer was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting two women in his custody. Hector Rodriguez Jr. exploited his authority in January 2022 by pulling inmates from their cells to secluded areas of the jail to commit the assaults. In addition to prison time, Rodriguez must serve five years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.



A former Webb County corrections officer has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting two women in his custody, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Jailer sentenced for sexually assaulting female inmates

U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña ordered 29-year-old Hector Humberto Rodriguez Jr. to serve 240 months behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release. Rodriguez, who worked for the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the crimes, must also register as a sex offender.

During the sentencing hearing, the court detailed Rodriguez’s "predatory conduct" and noted the danger he posed to the community. Judge Saldaña emphasized how Rodriguez exploited his position of authority to abuse a system designed to protect victims.

The backstory:

The assaults happened on two separate occasions in January 2022 while the women were being held as inmates at the Webb County jail. According to investigators, Rodriguez pulled the victims from their cells and took them to secluded areas of the facility. Once they were isolated, he used force, threats, and coercion to sexually assault them.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 30, 2024.

What's next:

Rodriguez remains in custody and will be transferred to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.