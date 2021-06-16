“BURSTING at the seams”: Montgomery Co. Animal Shelter needs adopters, fosters

With hundreds of animals in their care, the Montgomery County Animal Shelter is asking for help from adopters and fosters.

"There’s no other way to say it, we simply need your help. We don’t typically see numbers this high until August. The shelter is BURSTING at the seams," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

According to the shelter, they have taken in more than 660 animals since June 1 alone.

On Monday, the shelter said they had nearly 800 animals and were overcapacity. On Tuesday, their numbers had decreased somewhat to 645.

Courtney Gawel with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter said they adopted out about 100 animals due to the outpouring of support, but they still need help.

"We have lowered our numbers some, but we are still at a critical capacity point," Gawel said.

Those who are able to give one of these adoptable pets a loving forever home can see photos of available dogs and cats on the shelter’s website.

All adoptable pets will have been vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and spayed or neutered.

Those who want to help but can’t commit to providing a long-term home can consider becoming a foster.

"We have a lot of short-term fostering options. So if you can help us in this time, that would be so fantastic. Even a week or two weeks is so helpful," Gawel said.

For more information on fostering, adopting, volunteering and other ways to help, visit the Montgomery County Animal Shelter’s website.