Burn ban in effect for Liberty County due to drought conditions

The Brief Liberty County is now under a burn ban. The fire marshal declared drought conditions pose an "imminent threat of widespread damage" should a fire start. Anyone who violates the burn ban could be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.



What we know:

Judge Jay Knight signed a declaration of local disaster after speaking with the Fire Marshal, who declared the drought conditions pose an "imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life, or property resulting from any natural or man-made cause, including fire…"

According to the declaration, circumstances in the county have exceeded the threshold in connection with severe drought conditions.

The severe drought conditions are determined by the Texas A&M Forest Service's use of the Keetch-Byrum Drought Index.

Residents will be violating the declaration if they engage in any burning of combustible material. Anyone who violates the burn ban could be charged with a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 and up to 100 community service hours.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long this burn ban might be in effect.