Burglary suspect arrested after barricading in teen's room, pulling her hair, deputies say

article

A man accused of barricading himself inside a sleeping teen's room and pulling her hair in northwest Houston has been arrested, Harris County Pct. 4 deputies say.

Andra Singleton has been charged with burglary with intent to commit another felony and two counts of arson - intentionally damaging a habitation.

Deputies say they responded to a burglary call in the 4100 block of Lake Cypress Circle on Sunday. They learned the suspect jumped out of a second-story bedroom window and ran from the scene.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Deputies then established a perimeter and were able to apprehend the suspect and identified him as 33-year-old Singleton.

Investigators say he initially tried to make entry into the home by burning the back door with several chemical accelerants before breaking a window.

Once he made it inside, he barricaded himself in the 13-year-old girl's room. While in the room, he went through her belongings and then pulled her hair while she was asleep causing her to scream. Her parents her the scream and then contacted Precinct 4 dispatch.

MORE: Houston suspect accused of shooting man to death after dispute over driving, parking

Singleton has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

Deputies say he was also out on bond for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal trespass of a habitation.

His bond and court information have not been set at this time.