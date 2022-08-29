Houston suspect accused of shooting man to death after dispute over driving, parking

A suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man outside a Houston store following a dispute that is believed to have been about driving and parking, according to police.

Christopher David Hernandez, 23, is charged with murder. The identity of the 32-year-old man who was shot to death has not been released.

The shooting occurred around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in a store parking lot in the 9400 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway South.

Police say Hernandez and the other man parked on the same row and met as they walked toward the store.

They got into an argument, and Hernandez took out a gun and shot at the other man, police say.

The 32-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and then taken to another hospital by Life Flight. He did not survive his injuries.

Police say Hernandez walked into the store after the shooting and was detained by police officers.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.