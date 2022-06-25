Burger King to add more 'Impossible' burgers to menu

article

Burger King is adding five new Whopper-style burgers to its menu, two of which will be part of the "Impossible meat" lineup.

The fast-food chain said the new types of Whoppers will be the Southwest Bacon Whopper Junior, Southwest Bacon Whopper, and a double Southwest Bacon Whopper.

The company will also add the Impossible Southwest Bacon Whopper and the Impossible King. It's the first expansion to the Impossible meat menu.

The new food options will be available on June 27.

Burger King rolled out the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationwide in 2019.

Several restaurants have offered plant-based options for customers.

Earlier this year, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that it will add plant-based chorizo to its menu for a limited time at U.S. locations.

In 2019, McDonald’s started selling the PLT, or the plant, lettuce and tomato burger. McDonald’s said it developed the special recipe using burgers from Beyond Meat, a California-based startup that makes "meat" from pea protein, canola oil, beet juice and other ingredients.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.