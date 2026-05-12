Stopping at Buc-ee’s for gas? Here is the new payment rule you need to know

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The Brief Buc-ee’s now requires all credit and debit card gas payments to be made at the pump instead of inside the store. In-store fuel transactions are now strictly limited to cash and gift cards as of the new March 1 policy. The company has not specified why the change was made or how it will impact gift card users and store congestion.



Buc-ee’s has implemented a change to how customers pay for gas, confirming that credit and debit card transactions must now be completed at the pump rather than inside their stores.

New Buc-ee’s gas payment policy

A Buc-ee's gas station is seen in Katy, Texas, on August 12, 2025. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

What we know:

A spokesperson for the Texas gas station said in a statement that inside transactions for fuel are now limited to cash and gift cards, and that "credit cards are not accepted for fuel purchases inside," according the media coordinator for Buc-ee’s.

The policy took effect March 1, according to notices posted at locations over the past month.

Why is Buc-ee’s changing fuel payments?

Big picture view:

The shift marks a notable change for the company, whose large-format travel storefronts are known as much for their exclusive Buc-ee branded items, as much as their gas service.

The policy change raises concerns about convenience and flexibility as customers previously paid inside, allowing them to combine gas purchases with food or merchandise in a single transaction.

Others have questioned how gift card transactions would work under the updated system.

Future impact on Buc-ee’s customers

What's next:

Buc-ee’s did not provide additional details about the change or its impact on operations.

The policy update comes as the company continues an aggressive expansion beyond its Texas roots, with new locations planned across multiple states in the coming years.

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