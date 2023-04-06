article

An investigation is underway after an armed robbery ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in north Harris County.

The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Broad Haven Drive just before 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Officials said officers with the North Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team were conducting surveillance on a possible robbery suspect who was seen entering a business and robbing employees at gunpoint.

That's when the suspect exited the store and ran from the scene.

As officers attempted to arrest the suspect, one officer exited his patrol vehicle as the suspect was running toward him with a pistol in his hand.

The law enforcement officer, later identified as Officer D. Inocencio, who has been with the Houston Police Department since July 2018, fired his weapon striking the suspect.

The suspect was given first aid, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The suspect has not yet been identified by officials.

Houston police said they are conducting a parallel investigation with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division since the incident occurred outside of the city limits of Houston.