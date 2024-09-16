Briar Forest shooting: 2 bodies discovered in West Houston, authorities on scene investigating

Houston police are on the scene investigating after two bodies were discovered in West Houston on Monday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the discovery was made in the 14500 block of Briar Forest shortly before 8 p.m.

Officials said the victims appeared to sustain gunshot wounds.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.