Breaking ground on I-45: Major highway project happening soon in Houston

The Brief The I-45 expansion project, estimated to cost $13 billion, is set to begin construction next month. The project aims to widen the interstate from downtown Houston to Beltway 8, but has faced opposition from community members. Concerns raised by residents include displacement of homeowners and businesses, increased traffic congestion, and worsened air quality.



After years of planning, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is poised to break ground on the much-anticipated I-45 expansion project. The estimated cost for the project has risen significantly from $9 billion to $13 billion.

The North Houston Highway Improvement Project aims to widen the interstate from downtown Houston to Beltway 8, with the first phase focusing on the downtown section, known as Segment 3. Construction will commence next month, starting with drainage improvements along the St. Emmanuel corridor in East Downtown, according to TxDOT spokesperson Danny Perez. He spoke with FOX 26 at the public meeting held at the Moody Community Center on Fulton Street Tuesday.

"Next month, we'll start with the construction of 3-B1," Perez said. "That's going to be more of a drainage project."

Segments 1 and 2, located further north, remain under discussion in ongoing community meetings, with construction not expected to begin until after 2030. The project seeks to improve mobility for both commuters and freight traffic, addressing the needs of a growing population.

However, the expansion has faced opposition from community members who argue it will displace at least 1,000 homeowners and hundreds of business owners along the route. Chloe Cook, a volunteer with the Stop TxDOT I-45 organization, expressed concerns about the broader impact of the expansion.

"Even if you are not going to lose your home to a freeway, a wider freeway will affect everyone in the city," Cook said. "It worsens air quality, increases traffic congestion, and delays any meaningful public transit improvements."

Community concerns, including language accessibility during the planning process, are being addressed in public meetings. Houston resident Sabrine Murphy highlighted the importance of community involvement in shaping the project.

"Everybody has their ideas, and you come back to the next meeting, and you see those ideas incorporated into what they're going to do," Murphy said. "I appreciate that they're taking the time to meet with the neighbors."

TxDOT has stated that they will work with affected residents and business owners regarding compensation and relocation. The groundbreaking ceremony for Segment 3 is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in downtown Houston.