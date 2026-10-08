Breaking Bond: Repeat theft defendant Richard Herrin pleads guilty, walks free

The Brief Richard Herrin has been accused of repeatedly stealing from businesses and property owners north of downtown Houston, including Layne Sailer. His bond had been set at $20,000, the highest amount in his criminal history, and he would have been required to wear a GPS monitor if he posted it. Lawmakers are expected to consider making three or more felony theft convictions in one year a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.



FOX 26 first told you about Richard Herrin in a Breaking Bond report last July. He's a career thief caught on camera several times stealing from businesses north of downtown.

What they're saying:

He's been stealing from business owner, Layne Sailer, for some time.

"Breaks into mailboxes, steals Amazon packages, trespasses daily," Layne said.

After our first report aired, Herrin's bond was set at $20,000 for his most recent felony theft charge, the highest it's ever been.

Richard Herrin

If Herrin could have made the bond, he would have had to wear a GPS tracking device.

On Tuesday, Herrin pleaded guilty to felony theft and walked out a free man.

The judge used 1244a, a rule that allows judges to sentence felony theft defendants to county jail instead of state jail. Its a huge win for defendants, who usually must serve every day of their sentence in state jail.

County jail is three to one, meaning defendants get three days credit for everyday they serve.

"Every one of his cases in the last eight years has been 1244a," Layne said. "It's a slap in the face."

Lawmakers are expected to propose a new law in the upcoming session enhancing punishment for defendants who are convicted of felony theft three or more times in the same year.

It would become continuous felony theft, a 3rd degree felony carrying a maximum sentence of two to ten years in prison.