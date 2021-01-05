Breaking Bond: Just 5 days into New Year, 2 men free from jail on multiple bonds charged with murder

"Jasmine was a very loving caring person," said her mother Lashonda Strange.

29-year-old Jasmine Hughey allegedly died at the hands of a defendant out of jail on multiple felony bonds, 30-year-old Gerald Earl Mixon.

"This was on New Years Day, this was the first day of 2021," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "What a horrific way to bring in the New Year."

Court documents state Mixon assaulted Hughey two times within a six week period.

"He actually stomped Jasmine on the concrete and threw her in the bushes of her apartments," her mother said.

Last Friday, police say Mixon strangled her.

So who allowed this violent repeat offender to keep posting bonds and leave jail?

That would be 228th Criminal District Court Judge Frank Aguilar.

Strange blames Harris County’s criminal justice system for her daughters murder.

"Exactly, I’m not afraid to blame," she said.

27-year-old Deerian Caraway is the second violent offender out of jail on multiple felony bonds to be charged with murder in 2021.

Police say he killed Patrick Aikens last September 20.

"He’s out on four felony bonds and is now charged with murder," Kahan said.

The judge who repeatedly gave Caraway bonds for aggravated robbery charges is 262nd Criminal District District Judge Lori Chambers-Gray.

As for Mixon, his bond for allegedly murdering Hughey is set at $350,000.

"If anybody can make his bond, they will allow him to get back on the streets and kill somebody else," Strange said.

We contacted both courts and have yet to hear back from the judges.

