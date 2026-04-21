DA's office wanted $250K bond for student accused of bringing gun to school twice, judge disagrees

According to court documents, in 2025, Osvan Cruz was granted deferred probation after pleading guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon for taking a gun to school. He was a juvenile at the time.

On April 15, police say a now 18-year-old Cruz brought a gun to Elsik High School.

Because it was the second time he allegedly brought a gun to school, the District Attorney's office asked 487th District Court Judge Stacy Allen Barrow to set Cruz's bond at $250,000.

Instead, she set his bond at $25,000 dollars, and Cruz walked out of jail.

Another judge's reaction to bringing a gun to school was much different.

On April 17, police say 18-year-old Joshua Bardo brought a gun to Tomball High school. It was his first offense and the DA requested a $15,000 bond.

But, due to the seriousness of the charge, 248th Criminal District Court Judge Hilary Unger set Bardo's bond at $50,000.

Most students are juveniles and are handled in the juvenile court system when they take firearms to school. But, Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers wants lawmakers to consider creating a law that would list those who take guns to campuses in a database, bringing more public awareness.