Breaking Bond: 19-year-old free from jail on 11 bonds goes on alleged armed robbery crime spree

I’m going to tell you what two defendants allegedly did while free from jail on multiple bonds.



First up is 35-year-old Derrick Hayes.



Last July, Hayes had his multiple bonds revoked after picking up new criminal charges.

That’s what is supposed to happen. But for some unknown reason, Hayes’s bond was reinstated last November.



"That decision cost a grandmother and a 15-year-old boy their lives, no if, ands, or buts," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



On March 2, Hayes was charged with murdering 71-year-old Carmen Hayes and 15-year-old Alexander Bryce.



They are the 98th and 99th Harris County residents killed allegedly by a defendant free from jail on multiple bonds.



"It’s something we should all be outraged about and it’s something that I’m grateful to you for bringing this to the attention of this community," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.



19-year-old Jose Perez is a first for our Breaking Bond series.



"I have never ever seen since Jose Perez came along, someone with double digit bonds and that’s 11," Kahan said.



"Why is a person on 11 bonds going around robbing people?" the Chief asked.

MORE BREAKING BOND COVERAGE



The only person who can answer that question is Harris County 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton.



You would think that the court would say you know what Mr. Perez, this bond thing just ain’t working," said Kahan.



On March 2 and March 3, Friendswood police say Perez robbed a Circle K at 5091 FM 2351. They say he also robbed a Chevron at 5450 FM 2351. Houston Police say Perez robbed a Cindies Novelties Store at 18201 Gulf Freeway on March 2.

All the robberies were at gunpoint.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



"We now have members of the judiciary who absolutely are not caring about victims, aren’t caring about speedy trials, aren’t caring about justice," Acevedo said. "I’m not sure what they are caring about, because what they’re doing is getting people killed and people victimized, and that’s something we should all be concerned about."