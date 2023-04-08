Earlier this week, a man from Brazoria was sentenced to federal prison for more than 25 years in multiple convictions of child pornography, says U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

38-year-old Jake Delahney Taylor pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and destruction of property on Jan. 20 2022 but U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown also found him guilty of the sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography after a one-day bench trial.

On Tuesday, Judge Brown ordered Taylor to serve 27, 20, and 10 years for the production, distribution, and possession convictions, respectively. He will serve the sentences at the same time for a total of 27 years of imprisonment.

SUGGESTED: Abbott requests board to look into potential pardon for Daniel Perry

Taylor also received five years for the destruction of evidence which will also run concurrently.

After his completed prison term, Taylor will have 10 years of supervised release and he will have to comply with requirements to restrict his access to children and the internet, officials say. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to investigators, Taylor secretly recorded a 13-year-old girl relative while she was in the bathroom five different times. Taylor then edited the videos to create still images of the girl that showed her private areas and sent some of the photos to people on Kik. He also discussed his sexual interest in children on the platform records says.

The minor's mother found some of the images and called law enforcement.

"It is despicable that someone would secretly record a child’s normal bathroom activity and then crop and edit it into a sexual striptease," said Hamdani. "Loathsome individuals like Taylor who produce child pornography and share it with perverted like-minded individuals need to be stopped and pay the price for the harm they cause. We hope today’s sentence will send that message and do just that."

RELATED: Sugar Land man given 50-year sentence for shooting, killing Tattoo artist

Officials reportedly searched Taylor's electronic devices and found 118 images and 134 videos of the minor victim. He also had 84 videos and 24 images of child pornography in his collection.

According to reports, the court also heard additional information on the case, including how Taylor impacted the minor victim's family.

Taylor has been and will remain in custody until he is transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.