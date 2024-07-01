A wildfire burning in the Brazoria County Wildlife Refuge is 80% contained as of noon Monday, county officials say.

On Sunday, officials said local fire departments and the fire marshal’s office were assisting U.S. Fish and Wildlife with the wildfire near CR 227.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Fire Management Team remains on site Monday.

Officials say there is no threat to homes or livestock. However, the public was asked to avoid the area and use caution while driving because of the smoke.

The cause of the remains under investigation.

Agencies in surrounding counties and cities – including League City and Webster – notified residents that they may smell or see smoke due to the fire.