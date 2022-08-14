Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputy shoots shoplifting suspect attempting to flee

article

One suspect is in stable condition after a deputy-involved shooting in Brazoria County on Sunday.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call concerning an individual shoplifting at a Target store, located at the Silver Lake Shopping Center.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Officials said a vehicle description was given and a Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the vehicle parked in front of the Designer Shoe Warehouse.

As the deputy exited his vehicle to make contact with the suspect, the suspect vehicle rammed multiple vehicles while attempting to flee.

During the attempt, witnesses stated to authorities that the suspect drove at the deputy, who then fired his service weapon, striking the suspect.

LATEST COVERAGE ON POLICE SHOOTINGS

The suspect later fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle at an apartment complex in Pearland.

Authorities said the suspect was then taken to Ben Taub Hospital by his mother. The suspect is currently in stable condition.

We’re told the deputy received minor injuries during the incident.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 864-2392 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 460-2222.