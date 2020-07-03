Brazoria County NAACP demands councilman resign following alleged assault

article

The Brazoria County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is demanding that West Columbia Councilman Jamie Walker resign.

Walker is accused of kicking a local resident who was at a council meeting to speak about water issues.

The man says Walker, grabbed him by the arm, kicked him in the rear-end twice, and bragged about it to other council members standing nearby.

“He and my wife spoke to him, ‘What’s wrong with you? Why are you doing that, they don’t appreciate that.’ But I feel like that he was trying to do it to show out in front of the people I had brought to the meeting, that he wanted to intimidate them as well, to not be coming to these meetings and complain. I think what was going to be a fine town that I was born and raised in, I’m a third-generation, I’m going to fight every bit of my way for my rights. I don’t think it was gist for what he did to me,” the man said.



The city says they've handed over the investigation to an outside party so there's no conflict of interest.



But the mayor nor the district attorney in Brazoria County can force a council member to resign.