A loud boom heard in Brazoria County was caused by an explosion on private land, the sheriff's office says.

The explosion was heard around 1:35 p.m. Thursday and a fire broke out on the pipeline outside INEOS Chocolate Bayou at 15926 FM 2004 and Chocolate Bayou.

The sheriff's office did not say what caused the explosion but said it was not a chemical plant.

Authorities say a fire followed the explosion, but no injuries have been reported. The sheriff's office says there are no anticipated problems for residents.

INEOS Chocolate Bayou sent this statement:

There’s a fire on the pipeline outside the property. It is an INEOS pipeline. They are in the process of isolating it by closing valves on the north and south of leak points. That’s currently underway. They got one valve closed. Working on the next one.

No impact to residents in the area. No injuries reported. They do not know how it started.

Paul Ajibogun, Sr Corp. Counsel INEOS

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.