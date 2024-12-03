Brazoria County dog attack: 3-year-old boy severely injured in incident

An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy was attacked by a dog on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the attack occurred on the 17000 block of County Road 729 in Brazoria County.

Officials said there were two dogs in the house at the time. However, it's unclear if both dogs attacked the 3-year-old.

Authorities said the 3-year-old has severe lacerations to his shin and calf. The child was was airlifted to the hospital due to the amount of lacerations.

It's unclear exactly what breed of dogs were involved, but officials believe them to be either a Pitbull or Chow Chow.

Officials stated the 3-year-old is the dog owner's nephew.

Authorities added that there was a female family member that was able to get the 3-year-old out of the house while keeping the dogs inside. The family member was said to be a nurse and was able to provide medical attention until paramedics arrived.

We're told the dogs are currently being housed in an animal welfare facility.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.