Boy walking home from school attacked by loose dog in Spring

Authorities are on the scene investigating after a boy was attacked by a loose dog on Thursday afternoon in Spring.

Details are limited but authorities were called out to the 22300 block of Tree House Lane.

Authorities said a boy was walking home from school when he was attacked by a loose dog.

The boy was taken to the hospital via EMS.

Animal control is on the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.