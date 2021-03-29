Boy in critical condition, 4 others hospitalized after Northwest Freeway crash
HOUSTON - Houston police said a 6-year-old boy was in critical condition and four other people were hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Freeway on Sunday night.
The crash occurred in the inbound lanes of the freeway near Antoine around 9:30 p.m.
Police responded to the scene and found two crashes.
Authorities say the first crash occurred when a vehicle stopped due to a mattress in the road and was rear-ended. The people involved in that crash are said to be OK.
Police say, as a result of the first crash, another vehicle stopped and was struck. Authorities say four children and an adult were taken to the hospital. A six-year-old boy was last reported to be in critical condition.
The Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene.