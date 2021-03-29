Boy in critical condition, 4 others hospitalized after Northwest Freeway crash

article

Houston police said a 6-year-old boy was in critical condition and four other people were hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Freeway on Sunday night.

The crash occurred in the inbound lanes of the freeway near Antoine around 9:30 p.m.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police responded to the scene and found two crashes.

Authorities say the first crash occurred when a vehicle stopped due to a mattress in the road and was rear-ended. The people involved in that crash are said to be OK.

Police say, as a result of the first crash, another vehicle stopped and was struck. Authorities say four children and an adult were taken to the hospital. A six-year-old boy was last reported to be in critical condition.

Advertisement

The Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS