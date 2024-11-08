Boy in critical condition after being pulled from Harris County lake

A young boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a lake in northwest Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office responded to a call in the 7500 block of Coral Lake Drive on Thursday night.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

Authorities say the 3-year-old boy was unresponsive when they arrived.

He was taken to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition Friday morning.

Authorities say a parent was present at the time of the incident, and it is believed to have been accidental at this time.