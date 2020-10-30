Boy, 11, dies days after shooting in west Houston

article

Police say an 11-year-old boy has died days after he and a man were shot in west Houston.

The shooting occurred around 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Old Farm Road.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the apartment complex parking lot and found the boy and a 41-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The Houston Fire Department transported the boy to the hospital in critical condition. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Houston police, the boy passed away on Wednesday.

Police say the suspects, described only as three black males, entered the apartment complex on foot, approached the victims and then shot at them multiple times.

The suspects are reported to have run to a nearby black Pontiac sedan and fled the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

