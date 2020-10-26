Man killed, boy critically injured in west Houston shooting

article

Police are investigating a shooting in west Houston that left one man dead and a boy critically injured.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Old Farm Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Houston police say the man was found dead at the scene and a 12-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The motive and suspects in the shooting are unknown at the time of this writing. The incident is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

