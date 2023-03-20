article

Bond has been set for a teen charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 65-year-old woman.

Owen Leonardo Vilanova-Ardon, 17, is charged with capital murder.

PREVIOUS: Teen charged with capital murder in deadly Houston shooting of woman, 65, on Yorkchester Dr.

He appeared in court on Monday morning. Court records show the State requested bond to be set at $500,000, and the defense requested a $100,000 bond. The judge set bond at $600,000.

Vilanova-Ardon was arrested last week in the death of Judy Walters on Feb. 14 in the parking lot of her apartment complex in the 800 block of Yorkchester Drive.

Around 8 a.m., police say, at least two young male suspects shot Walters and pulled her out of her car. Police say they then stole her car and struck her with it as they drove away. Walters was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for another suspect.

MORE: Woman shot, run over in Houston apartment parking lot on Yorkchester

Walters’s daughter-in-law Ashley Sivek was at the courthouse on Monday morning. She said Walters was a mother and grandmother who "just had the most loving heart."

Sivek said Walters was caring for one of her grandchildren, who Sivek will now be taking in.

"I don't know why anybody would do that to her. She's an elderly, sweet woman that works so hard, and loves so hard, and I just don't understand. I don't understand how there can be people out there that can just be so cold," Sivek said.