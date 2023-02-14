A woman is dead after she was shot and run over during a possible carjacking in the parking lot of her apartment complex, Houston police say.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Yorkchester Drive.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation, they heard a gunshot and then they saw the woman being thrown out of her vehicle. Two males reportedly drove away in the vehicle and ran over the woman, police say.

The 67-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for the two males who were reportedly wearing hoodies and face masks.

Police are also looking for the woman’s car – a 2020 white Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV with license plate number RGT3295.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.