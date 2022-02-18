All clear given after bomb threat at Santa Fe High School prompts evacuations, lock-outs

A bomb threat at Santa Fe High School prompted evacuations and early dismissal Friday afternoon.

After law enforcement conducted a sweep of the campus, they determined that both the school and the parking lot were clear.

RELATED: Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor resigns

Students were then allowed in the parking lot to take their vehicles home.

Santa Fe ISD said all students were moved to the high school stadium while authorities performed the sweep.

High school students were given early release – allowing them to be picked up or to ride the bus home at 1:45 p.m.

RELATED: Admitted Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial nearly 4 years later

All elementary campuses and the junior high have been placed on a lock-out. Students will remain in the buildings until regular dismissal times.

All after-school activities taking place at the high school have been canceled for Friday.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NEWS OUT OF SANTA FE, TEXAS