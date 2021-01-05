Boil water notice issued for some Baytown residents

The City of Baytown has issued a boil water notice for some residents in Baytown.

According to the city, the boil water notice was issued following a water main break.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The boil water notice is for residents and businesses in the IH-10 corridor from Spur 330 to Garth Road.

City officials said to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Instead of boiling, all customers, individuals, or employees may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

City officials said when it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers and businesses.