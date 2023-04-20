A boil water notice has been issued for the Harris County UD 16 area, officials say.

There was a main line break that caused a water outage, so the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Harris County UD 16, TX1013156, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

TCEQ has advised the public to not drink the system water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using it for drinking, cooking, and ice-making.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers when they rescind the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Inframark, the operator for Harris County UD 16, at our 24-hour Customer Service Line (281) 398-8211.