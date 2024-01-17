Boil water notice issued for area of Polk County

The Polk County Emergency Management issued a boil water notice for an area near Lake Livingston.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a boule water notice for customers in the Loop 116 to Seven Oaks area on Wednesday, Jan. 17 due to a break in the service line.

According to the Leggett Water Supply, the following areas are affected: Oakridge, Aztec Cove, Coby's Marina, Deerwood, Galloways Marina, Jungle Village, Lakewood Trinity, Timber Bay, Timber Cove Trinity, White Rock, Paradise Acres, Hawg Heaven, Garden Villa, Emerald Bay, Leisure Wood, Onalaska Meadows, Impala Woods, and Creeklake Cove.

During a boil water notice, all water should be boiled and called before consumption such as water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, and making ice, to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are destroyed.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Water may safely be used for bathing, laundry, household cleaning, washing dishes, or other activities not involving consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions call Lake Livingston Water Supply at 936-327-3107 or 800-774-9283.