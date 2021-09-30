Bodycam video released from officer-involved shooting where Harris Co. Constable was run over

article

The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera footage after a shooting that left a suspect dead and injured two Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Deputies.



Authorities said it all began around 9:30 p.m. when deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office requested assistance from the Houston Police Department in pursuit of a stolen black Volkswagen Atlas SUV as it traveled the wrong way on Hardy Road.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect, 39-year-old Omar Hernandez Lazano, ignored all signals to stop and proceeded to lead deputy constables on a high-speed chase.



Authorities said the pursuit, which lasted approximately 20 minutes, led to a yard in the 1200 block of Mitchell Road.

That’s where Lazano pulled into the yard, put the vehicle into reverse, and crashed into the home with such force that the back half of the vehicle was inside the home, authorities said.



Numerous deputies began to surround Lazano’s vehicle when he started driving forward at a high rate of speed and ran over a Harris County Precinct 1 Constable deputy. Lazano’s vehicle then came to a stop after striking a marked constable vehicle that was blocking Lazano’s path.

At that point, five Precinct 1 Constable Deputies, along with Houston Police Department Officer White, fired their weapons multiple times, striking Lazano as he was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, authorities said.



According to a release, another law enforcement officer, a Precinct 1 Constable Sergeant was struck in the left leg by a ricocheted bullet. The sergeant was treated at the scene.



Lazano was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The injured deputy, who was said to be about 34 years old and has been with the department for about four years, was airlifted to the hospital.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said the deputy that was run over is still receiving hospital care and is in stable condition. They added that he has a long recovery ahead of him. He is receiving the best care and is in good spirits.



The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.