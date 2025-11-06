Body recovered during search for missing jet skier in east Harris County

The Brief A body was recovered during the search for a jet skier who went missing in Muleshoe Lake. The man went missing on Tuesday.



A body has been recovered during the search for a missing jet skier in an east Harris County lake, the sheriff says.

Authorities believe it is the missing man. No further details were provided.

Jet skier goes missing

The backstory:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident happened at Muleshoe Lake in the Highlands area on Tuesday.

Authorities say a couple rented a jet ski and traveled down the San Jacinto River connected to Muleshoe.

The two stopped on an island to rest, and the jet ski started drifting away. The 911 caller reportedly said her partner swam after the jet ski and started struggling in the water.

The sheriff’s office says the 33-year-old man had a life vest on initially, but he didn't put it back on before going after the jet ski.

The HCSO Dive Team responded for the search. Teams from Highlands Fire Department, Sheldon, and Crosby also assisted.